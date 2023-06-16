Spies launches new Sunclass neofly with 385 seats

A brand new charter plane from Sunclass Airlines has just landed in Copenhagen. The aircraft has a capacity of 385 seats and a 23% reduction in CO2 emissions per passenger.

The plane has arrived just in time to fly thousands of Scandinavians on holiday over the summer. During the winter season the aircraft is set to fly guests to Thailand among exotic destinations.

The aircraft is the company’s first in the so-called neo series from Airbus. The line is set to replace the entire current fleet of Sunclass Airlines by the end of 2030 as part of the company’s sustainability strategy.

The plane will have its first trip on Saturday, June 17, from Stockholm to Mallorca. From Denmark it will fly on June 26 from Copenhagen to Cyprus.

