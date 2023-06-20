Business in Asia / Hospitality / Indonesia

Indonesia officially ends visa-free entry from 159 countries

Indonesia announced late last week that they are ending visa-free entry from 159 nationals effective immediately, including all Scandinavian nationals.

The Visa-free entry is in place for nationals of 10 ASEAN and nearby countries. These are Brunei Darussalam, the Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Timor Leste, and Vietnam.

Visa-free entry has not been in place for other than ASEAN nationals since the pandemic began. Visitors coming to Indonesia on holidays must apply for visa-on-arrival or e-VOA in advance. Other types of tourist visas are also available for those wishing to stay longer than 30 days.

Many websites have reported the change, though visa-on-arrival is still available, and visa less entry has not been in place for other than ASEAN nationals for a while.

Indonesia was keen to develop tourism in the 2010s and began relaxing entry requirements and removing visa requirements that have now been reintroduced.

