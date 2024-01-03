Denmark / General news

Maersk continues to pause all cargo movement through the Red Sea

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

Danish shipping company Maersk, will continue to halt all cargo movement through the Red Sea following a recent attack on one of its ships by Houthi militants, the company stated on January 2, 2024.

The suspension, originally initiated for 48-hours on December 31, has thereby been resumed as the company assesses the situation. Other major shipping companies, including Hapag-Lloyd, are also avoiding the Red Sea due to security concerns.

The Iranian-backed Houthis began targeting international shipping in November. The Suez Canal, used by a third of global container ship cargo, remains a crucial route. The recent attacks resulting in rerouting cause up to $1 million in additional fuel costs per round trip between Asia and Northern Europe.

Source: The Straits Times

Related posts:

Maersk CEO trust in China despite weak rebound Barry Callebaut and Maersk builds warehouse in Malaysia Maersk secures fuel for first methanol container ship journey Red Sea unrest continues: Mærsk ship hit by missile

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *