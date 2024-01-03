Maersk continues to pause all cargo movement through the Red Sea

Danish shipping company Maersk, will continue to halt all cargo movement through the Red Sea following a recent attack on one of its ships by Houthi militants, the company stated on January 2, 2024.

The suspension, originally initiated for 48-hours on December 31, has thereby been resumed as the company assesses the situation. Other major shipping companies, including Hapag-Lloyd, are also avoiding the Red Sea due to security concerns.

The Iranian-backed Houthis began targeting international shipping in November. The Suez Canal, used by a third of global container ship cargo, remains a crucial route. The recent attacks resulting in rerouting cause up to $1 million in additional fuel costs per round trip between Asia and Northern Europe.

Source: The Straits Times