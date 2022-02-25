Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia visited RDF Plant Cilacap

Last week, the Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia visited the RDF Plant in Cilacap, which converts up to 200 tons a day of municipal waste into an alternative fuel that can co-fire local cement plants.

The Embassy shares that the facility was funded by the Danida Environmental Support Programme (ESP3), the Indonesian Ministry of Public Works, and the regional government. It is now run sustainably through government-private cooperation and can be seen as one of the most successful large-scale waste management projects in Indonesia.

“By processing the waste correctly, waste can substitute up to 5% in cement blends! Not only does the waste not cause any harm on hazardous landfills, but it also becomes part of something productive and useful,” the Embassy notes.

Moreover, in connection with Indonesia’s National Waste Awareness Day on 21 February, the Embassy informs that Indonesia generates 70 million tons of waste. Through Strategic Sector Cooperation (SC) in Circular Economy, the Danish Embassy and DEPA are supporting the Indonesian Government’s plan to reduce waste by 30% and fully manage waste.