Denmark supports efforts to maintain peace and stability in Indonesia through local cooperation

Denmark supports efforts to maintain peace and stability in Indonesia through cooperation with law enforcement agencies and last week, the Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia opened a series of courses on anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing in Jakarta.

The courses were delivered by the former chief of Danish Security and Intelligence Service, Jens Madsen for the Indonesian National Police (Polri), Kejaksaan Agung (Attorney General of the Republic of Indonesia), the Indonesian Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK), and the Directorate General of Customs and Excise (Bea Cukai).

The courses were held at the Jakarta Centre for Law Enforcement Cooperation (JCLEC) and in a statement, the Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia said that more resources and capacity are important factors to prevent violent extremism and cross-border crime.