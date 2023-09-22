Denmark / Indonesia / International relations

Denmark and Indonesia discuss technology cooperation

- by Sofie Rønnelund - Leave a Comment
Jakob Kahl Jepsen, Head of Trade from the Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia, with Indonesian Minister of Communication and Information, Budi Arie Setiadi. Photo: AYH/Kominfo
Commercial Counsellor/Head of Trade, Jakob Kahl Jepsen from the Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia visited the Indonesian Minister of Communication and Information, Budi Arie Setiadi on 20 September 2023 to discuss the technology partnership between the tho countries.
In the Embassy’s Facebook post, they describe how Setiadi hopes to improve the technologies within Public Protection Disaster Relief to reduce the number of victims of natural disasters in Indonesia – with the help of the Danish country. 
“Denmark is delighted to support Indonesia in advancing their technologies, and we look forward to strengthen cooperation within the field,” the embassy writes in on their social media page.

