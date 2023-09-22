Denmark and Indonesia discuss technology cooperation

Commercial Counsellor/Head of Trade, Jakob Kahl Jepsen from the Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia visited the Indonesian Minister of Communication and Information, Budi Arie Setiadi on 20 September 2023 to discuss the technology partnership between the tho countries.

In the Embassy’s Facebook post, they describe how Setiadi hopes to improve the technologies within Public Protection Disaster Relief to reduce the number of victims of natural disasters in Indonesia – with the help of the Danish country.