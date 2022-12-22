Denmark / General news / Singapore

SBTi-report: Danish companies are frontrunners in setting ambitious climate targets

- by Jeannette Hinrup
The number of Danish companies, which have joined the SBTi has doubled compared to previous years, with 112 Danish companies now a part of the initiative. Photo: State of Green

Embassy of Denmark in Singapore has drawn attention to the Global Compact Network Denmark report which describes an exponential growth in Danish companies contributing to achieve international climate goals.

The report is prepared by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), a non-profit initiative where companies can register and get climate targets validated supporting the Paris Climate Agreement.

As world leaders gather at COP27 in Sharm-El-Sheik in Egypt, the report provides a status on Danish company’s commitment to setting ambitious climate goals and depicts large Danish companies setting to reduce emissions corresponding to 400% of Denmark’s yearly emissions before 2023.

– Even though Denmark is a small country, the largest companies can help inspire business globally. They show that ambitious and clear climate goals can increase competiveness, sais the Director of Global Compact Network Denmark, Sara Krüger Falk.

Several Danish SME’s have also joined the initiative in recent years.

Follow the link to read the full article: https://stateofgreen.com/en/news/danish-companies-among-world-leaders-in-setting-ambitious-climate-targets/

