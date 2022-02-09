In a recent update, the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore welcomes new Consular Officer Tanja Tullberg who joined the Embassy just before The Lunar New Year.

The Embassy shares that Tanja Tullberg in her new role will work closely with her new colleagues in the consular section in assisting, handling, and providing advice on visa applications, passport renewals, and citizen requests.

Tanja Tullberg is no newcomer to the city-state and has lived in Singapore for the last 12 years. Before joining the Embassy team, Tanja Tullberg divided her time between looking after her family and being involved in voluntary and community work in Singapore.

Before moving to Singapore, Tanja Tullberg worked in communication in the private sector for nine years, and in 2008 she launched her own company in Denmark. Tanja Tullberg holds a degree as Master of Arts from the University of Copenhagen, the Embassy writes.