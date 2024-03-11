Community news / Finland / Thailand

Why is Finland the happiest country in the world?

- by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen - Leave a Comment

The Embassy of Finland in Bangkok, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand and the Royal Thai Embassy in Helsinki invite to a public lecture on why Finland is the happiest country in the world for six consecutive years. The event is in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of Thai-Finnish diplomatic relations.

The lecture will take place on 27 March 2024 at the Narathip Auditorium at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Thailand. It will be held by H.E. Mr Ville Tavio, the minister for foreign trade and development of Finland, and it will be in english language. The event concludes with networking and cocktails.

Interested readers can sign up for the event here.

