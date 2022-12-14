5th edition of ASEAN-IPR to create dialogue on safeguarding and fostering peace

The Embassy of Finland in Jakarta calls to join the 5th, and last, session of the ASEAN-IPR Discussion Series 2022 on 20 December.

The session bears the theme “ASEAN Dialogue on Peace” and aims to initiate discussions on the political security outlook of the region and the role of ASEAN-IPR in safeguarding and fostering peace.

Additionally, the event will treat the Chairmanship of Indonesia in ASEAN in 2023.

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XG3MTa3xSAGQPEtV98gW2g?fbclid=IwAR2t_j5jD2E-PmQRcLLVSYMHWnlAhor7ru5uvy14b0QVvHcr709aBszz3M4

Source: https://www.facebook.com/FinnishEmbassyJakarta