Meet the Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur’s new team member Ms. Outi Hannula

- by Mette Larsen - Leave a Comment
Photo curtesy: Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur

In a recent update, the Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur welcomed a new embassy team member to Malaysia.

“This week we were very happy to welcome Ms. Outi Hannula as the newest member of our Embassy team! Previously Outi worked at the Finnish Embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, from where she just relocated to KL with her son.

Outi will be taking care of our consular affairs and administration, among other things, and we look forward to working together for the coming years!,” the Embassy writes.

On 28 July, the Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur said goodbye to their outgoing Consular Officer Ms. Päivi Joki-Kyyny, who will be moving on to her next post abroad.

Finnish embassy staff wishing Ms. Päivi Joki-Kyyny farewell on 28 July

