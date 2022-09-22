Embassy of Finland in Singapore invites to webinars on studying in Europe

The Embassy of Finland in Singapore encourages students – and others – to join two webinars on studying in Finland at the Study in Europe Singapore 2022 virtual fair on 24 September. The webinars, Discover Finland, will take place at 12:00 PM – 12:30 PM SGT and 16:00 PM – 16:30 PM SGT.

According to the Global Legatum Prosperity Index measuring quality of educations and human capital, Finland ranks fourth out of 167 countries. On its Facebook page, the Embassy emphasizes that Finland’s strengths lie in excellent learning outcomes, a high educational level, a healthy work-life balance and flexibility of the education system, making it possible to rapidly adapt new technologies.

For more information on the Legatum Prosperity: https://www.prosperity.com/globe/finland?fbclid=IwAR3MvFSST4vSuBc8tbg31MIwoZqtH82dQPMw351mRFo4lob0QXfheOgVfcU

For registration: https://studyineurope.com.sg/country/finland?fbclid=IwAR0H7ZA2LIckGRr3BUKeWmC5HXFFZA_9XEy7q34TDB75Cls3njL5fVk7wP0