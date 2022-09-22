Finland / General news / Singapore

Embassy of Finland in Singapore invites to webinars on studying in Europe

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
Become a student in Finland.

The Embassy of Finland in Singapore encourages students – and others – to join two webinars on studying in Finland at the Study in Europe Singapore 2022 virtual fair on 24 September. The webinars, Discover Finland, will take place at 12:00 PM – 12:30 PM SGT and 16:00 PM – 16:30 PM SGT.

According to the Global Legatum Prosperity Index measuring quality of educations and human capital, Finland ranks fourth out of 167 countries. On its Facebook page, the Embassy emphasizes that Finland’s strengths lie in excellent learning outcomes, a high educational level, a healthy work-life balance and flexibility of the education system, making it possible to rapidly adapt new technologies.

For more information on the Legatum Prosperity: https://www.prosperity.com/globe/finland?fbclid=IwAR3MvFSST4vSuBc8tbg31MIwoZqtH82dQPMw351mRFo4lob0QXfheOgVfcU

For registration: https://studyineurope.com.sg/country/finland?fbclid=IwAR0H7ZA2LIckGRr3BUKeWmC5HXFFZA_9XEy7q34TDB75Cls3njL5fVk7wP0 

Related posts:

European Union in Malaysia announced education opportunity webminar Nordic Green Run profits donated to Coral Triangle Center Embassy of Finland in Singapore welcomes new Deputy Head of Mission The 3rd Edition of Nordic Film Festival returns to Singapore

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeannette Sophie Hinrup is a Danish environmental geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.