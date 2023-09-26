Ericsson celebrates 5G progress in Malaysia

Swedish Ericsson launched its “Imagine Live” event in Malaysia on 25 September 2023, presenting 5G innovations and highlights from the advanced technology.

“At the Ericsson Imagine Live event, we are showing some of the possibilities and opportunities that 5G will create to accelerate Malaysia’s digitalization. The rollout of the 5G network in Malaysia is one of the fastest in the world, the price of 5G is one of the lowest and the network performance is among the top 5 in the world,” Ericsson explained.

Some of the things showcased were energy-efficient radio solutions, network automation and even holographic experiences.

“The availability, cost, and world-class performance of 5G will serve as the catalyst for Malaysia to leapfrog other economies in the region.”

Ericsson says that the 5G coverage of Malaysia is nearly at 70% and it is expected to reach 80% by the end of 2023.

The event was inaugurated by the Minister of Communications and Digital, Fahmi Fadzil, in the presence of senior representatives from the government and industry.

Source: TelecomTalk