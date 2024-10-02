Swedish figures allegedly linked to Chinese United Front

Reports have surfaced that 17 individuals in Sweden, including a Stockholm University professor, are linked to a Chinese influence organization known as the United Front. This revelation comes from TV4’s investigative program, Kalla fakta.

Swedish linked to United Front

The United Front is a network aimed at strengthening the Chinese Communist Party’s influence globally. Among those identified is a professor accused of acting on behalf of the Communist Party. However, the professor has denied any such connections.

These names are part of a leaked list reviewed by Kalla fakta, alongside experts and journalists from several countries. The list reportedly contains approximately 2,000 individuals worldwide believed to be affiliated with the United Front.

Karl Melin, head of press at the Swedish Security Service (Säpo), acknowledged the list’s existence, stating, “We have been aware of this list for some time, and it holds significant interest for us,” in an interview with TV4.

As the investigation continues, the implications of these potential connections are being closely monitored by Swedish authorities. The broader impact of such influence networks remains a critical concern for national security and international relations.

Swedish linked to United Front

Source: Aftonbladet