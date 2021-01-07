China Daily: Ericsson wants Swedish government to repeal Huawei 5G ban

Swedish telecom giant Ericsson has according to a report in China Daily been seeking the government of Sweden in an attempt to revoke the appeals court’s October ban that prohibits Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE from participating in Sweden’s construction of 5G network.

The China Daily quotes Borje Ekholm, chief executive officer of Ericsson for having said to the Swedish newspaper, Dagens Nyheter, that Sweden is a bad country for Ericsson and that the company would leave the Swedish market if the ban is not revoked.

Borje Ekholm said the company and market is built on free trade, on the opportunity to trade freely and it’s important to have open markets and free competition. He further explains that no company can thrive without it and that this is the reason why there are so few technology companies in Europe.

By completely excluding Chinese telecom companies, the Swedish Government has intentionally deviated from the European Union’s guidelines on secure 5G networks, which aim to balance the need for national security with free competition.

