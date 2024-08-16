New Swedish Ambassador in Hanoi

Johan Ndisi has officially begun his role as Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam. On August 14, he presented his Letter of Credentials from HM the King of Sweden to General Secretary and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, His Excellency Mr. To Lam, in Hanoi. Ambassador Ndisi has pledged to work diligently to strengthen the partnership between Sweden and Vietnam.

His appointment coincides with the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. On Facebook he expressed gratitude for the warm reception and emphasized his commitment to enhancing the longstanding and broad ties between Sweden and Vietnam.

Ambassador Ndisi noted the evolution of their relationship from strong people-to-people connections to a significant partnership centered on trade and economic cooperation. He is eager to advance this partnership and explore new opportunities for collaboration.