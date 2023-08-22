Ericsson opens AI lab in Vietnam

Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson has announced in a press release on 21 August 2023 that they will open an ‘AI laboratory’ in, Vietnam.

The initiative is an extension for the existing collaboration between the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) – who has a campus in Hanoi, where the lab will have its future home – and Ericsson.

Overall, the aim of the laboratory is to educate Vietnamese students on 5G and other developing technologies. Just like AI.

It is believed that this initiative will ‘support industry, academia and community partners to create and implement AI solutions that will spearhead the adoption of Industry 4.0 across a multitude of industries, including energy, manufacturing, agriculture, transport and logistics,’ the press release states.

An awaited upgrade for Vietnam

The release then stresses how the Vietnamese government has targeted clear objectives to accelerate such adoption of Industry 4.0 as part of its National Strategy for Digital Transformation.

By the roll out of 5G, these objectives will be enabled. That’s what Mr Denis Brunetti, Head of Ericsson Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos believes:

“The 5G-ready young talent and AI applications that this collaboration expects to produce will serve to accelerate Vietnam’s Industry 4.0 agenda, as well as its ambition to become an AI hub in ASEAN by 2030. Indeed, it will drive and create the next wave of sustained and inclusive socio-economic development in Vietnam, enabled by science, technology and innovation.”

Pro Vice-Chancellor and General Director of RMIT Vietnam, Professor Claire Macken, is also optimistic. She sees the partnership with Ericsson as ensuring for the students to get the necessary skills needed in order to succeed in the future, where the business environment is developing fast.

“Graduates will be filling out skills gaps and can then assist in the transitioning of Vietnam to have a value-added economy,” she adds.

