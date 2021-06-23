Second edition of ‘EU at Your School’ closes with attendance of over 10,000 students

The Second edition of the ‘EU at Your School’ project in Singapore closes with attendance of over 10,000 students, the Embassy of Finland in Singapore writes in a recent update.

The project started on 31 March and builds on the positive feedback of the inaugural edition in 2019. The project aims to promote 21st-century competencies by developing global awareness and cross-cultural skills amongst students and instilling in them an appreciation of different cultures and languages by introducing them to the rich and diverse cultures of Europe.

As the second edition is coming to an end, the Embassy of Finland highlights their April visit to Geylang Methodist School and thank the European Union in Singapore for organizing the project.

As part of the project, Ambassador Antti Vänskä and intern Taiju Marttila visited Geylang Methodist Secondary School where they talked with young students about the EU, its relationship with Singapore and ASEAN, and Finland.

The students had prepared interesting questions and the ambassador encouraged students to build global connections and friendships and to even consider a career in diplomacy if they are interested in international issues. This covid time has been especially difficult for young students, but we encourage them to look forward to a bright future, the Ambassador said.

“A big thank you to Geylang Methodist Secondary School for having us, and for the EU delegation for organizing the project! We are looking forward to next year’s edition,” the Embassy writes

Read more about the #EUatyourschool project here