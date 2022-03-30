EU Ambassador to Singapore launched #EUatYourSchool 2022

Last week, #EuatYourSchool 2022 was launched with EU Ambassador to Singapore, Iwona Piórko’s visit to Queensway Secondary School to meet secondary school students.

The Embassy of Finland in Singapore shares that during the #EUatYourSchool project which reaches 27 schools in Singapore, the European Union missions will be visiting the schools to engage with students, share about the EU and hear their thoughts on current matters and affairs, such as climate change and sustainability.

“The Embassy of Finland is happy to be part of this project again this year and is looking forward to our visit and discussions with the youth,” the Embassy notes.