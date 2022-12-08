Embassy of Finland in Singapore hosted Independence Day reception

Yesterday, the Embassy of Finland in Singapore celebrated Finland’s 105th Independence Day by hosting a reception at the Shangri-La Hotel.

The Embassy reports 200 guests attended the reception including Singapore Senior Minister of State, Mr. Tan Kiat How, from the Ministry of Communications and Information and Ministry of National Development, and the members of Parliament, Mr. Seah Kian Peng, and Mr. Don Wee.

The buffet was inspired by the Finnish countryside of which karelain pies, herring and blueberry martinis were popular.

Graduates of Sibelius Academy, a Finnish high-level music educator, performed live music.

The Embassy thanked its sponsors, Laitilan Juomat, Laadultaan Parhaat, Classic Moving, Clout Culture Ltd., and Laplandia Vodka SG, its volunteers, and its guests.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/FinnishEmbassySingapore