Broke Swede told to stop begging for money in Pattaya

An unidentified Swedish man in a wheelchair was recently told to stop begging for money in Pattaya and to instead contact the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok.

Pattaya News reports that responding to complaints that a foreigner was seen begging in front of Tuk Com on South Road, the head of city hall’s Special Task Unit Teerasak Jatupong took officers and Pattaya police to the scene.

The Swedish man told officers that he was begging for money because he was broke due to the pandemic and did not have money for food and other necessities. He was not arrested but instead reminded that begging is an illegal activity and told to go back to his condo and contact his Embassy if he needed help.