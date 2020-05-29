Ambassador Marina Berg in virtual discussion on Sweden’s bilateral relationship with Indonesia



Swedish Ambassador to Indonesia H.E. Marina Berg was on 28 May 2020 holding a virtual conference with Kompass senior editor and Indonesian Ambassador in Stokholm H.E. Bagas Hapsoro marking the 70 yers anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Sweden was established in 1950, followed by the establishment of embassies in each capitals.

The subject of the virtual discussing was, what the two countries have achieved together in the last 70 years and what the next initiative will be after the Corona crisis ends.

To watch the meeting live, please click here