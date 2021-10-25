Learn the new rules of social media marketing in 2021

The Thai-Norwegian Chamber of commerce, in collaboration with the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce, the Franco-Thai Chambers of Commerce, and Pimclick invite you to join the webinar “New Rules of Social Media Marketing” on 26 October.

More about the event:

The discussion will help you improve visibility, and increase recognition for your brand to create a better marketing strategy.

We are honored to have Mr.Emmanuel JR, an experienced digital strategist as our speaker. He will provide you with insights and share plans in the near future to support marketers and businesses.

Find more information and sign up here