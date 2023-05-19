Taiwanese President meets with Swedish delegation

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with the Swedish parliamentary delegation at the Presidential Office on Thursday, May 18.

After the meeting the President said that she hopes members of the visiting delegation will support a bilateral investment agreement (BIA) between Taiwan and the European Union.

Taiwan has been pushing for a BIA with the EU for some time, but an EU official stated in March that there is no need for a BIA with Taiwan, leaving the prospects for such a deal in question.

During the exchange, Tsai thanked the Swedish government for their support for Taiwan. The Swedish parliament passed a resolution expressing support for Taiwan in April of last year.

The bilateral trade between Taiwan and Sweden exceeded $1.7 billion in 2022. That is a 12% increase compared to 2021.

The President stated, that she hopes the two countries can continue to strengthen their trade relationship.

After the meeting, Swedish lawmaker Markus Wiechel stated, that they will continue to advocate for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations.

Source: en.rti.org.tw