Norway is the latest donor to LIFT to support vulnerable groups in Myanmar

Norway has joined the Livelihoods and Food Security Fund “LIFT” as its newest donor on 24 July 2020. Norway joins the existing donors to the pooled fund, which are the United Kingdom, the European Union, Australia, Switzerland, the United States of America, Canada, New Zealand and Ireland. LIFT’s funding to date totals USD 574 million.

The Livelihoods and Food Security Fund was set up in 2009 and marked its ten-year anniversary last year. LIFT aims to strengthen the resilience and sustainable livelihoods of poor households by helping people to reach their full economic potential. This is achieved through increasing incomes, improving the nutrition of women and children, and decreasing vulnerabilities to shocks, stresses and adverse trends.

H.E.Tone Tinnes, Norway’s Ambassador to Myanmar said:

“Norway’s contribution to LIFT will reach vulnerable groups, including women, children and people in conflict-prone areas. Our support will contribute to improved nutrition, increased household income and assets, and reduced vulnerability of households and individuals. LIFT’s strategy to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on livelihoods aligns well with Norway’s priorities during this pandemic period – ensuring job security and supporting health, education and food systems.”

Katy Webley, LIFT Fund Director said:

“LIFT is pleased to welcome Norway to the Fund. In joining LIFT at this time, Norway has prioritised a COVID-19 response that supports Myanmar’s most vulnerable people to cope during these uncertain times, promotes gender equality and improves resilience. LIFT’s continued COVID-19 response, particularly through our local partners, will continue to ensure that no one is left behind during this pandemic.”

LIFT is proud to have made a significant contribution to Myanmar’s development. To date, over 11.6 million people in 75 per cent of Myanmar’s townships have benefited from LIFT’s programmes. From January 2019, LIFT has been guided by a new five-year strategy that places ‘no one left behind’ at the centre and increases focus and resources on social inclusion and cohesion, areas affected by conflict, displaced people and working with Government at all levels on targeted policies to achieve gains in these areas.

LIFT has received funding from altogether 15 international donors since it was established. For more details, visit www.lift-fund.org.