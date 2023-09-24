Thailand’s Move Forward Party names new leader

Thailand’s opposition, Move Forward, named a new leader on Saturday, September 23. This is after Pita Limjaroenrat, who led the party to a great election victory in May, stepped down as the party leader earlier this month.

Chaithawat Tulathon, a former political magazine editor, has now been chosen to lead Move Forward, going forward. The progressive party will lead the opposition after its attempt to form a government was blocked.

Chaithawat, who was previously the party’s secretary-general, calls the move a “temporary restructuring” while Pita clears his name. Pita was suspended from parliament in July, due to allegations of him owning shares in a media company that would make him unfit for office.

According to Chaitawat, Pita will continue on as advisor to the party and he will manage activities outside parliament.

Source: Yahoo