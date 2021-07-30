EU sending students from the Philippines to study in Europe in August 

The European Union’s Erasmus+ Programme is a mobility and scholarship initiative which makes it possible for students to pursue their master’s and a doctorate in more than one EU member state and this August 65 students from the Philippines are scheduled to leave to study abroad via the program, the Philippine News Agency writes.

The Filipino students will be studying at different universities across 17 different countries including Sweden and Finland. The program Erasmus + aims at promoting the EU as a center of excellence in learning and making student mobility a reality for EU and non-EU citizens alike.

The program not only offers education abroad but also provides “life-changing opportunities” for the Filipino students as they get to experience European culture, languages and become integrated into a European society for one or two years.

EU Ambassador Luc Véron recently said the Philippines has consistently ranked among the top 10 countries with the highest number of Erasmus+ scholars in the world from 2004 to 2020. “Competition was tough with 15,000 applications worldwide. You should give yourselves a big pat on the back,” Véron said, addressing the latest set of Filipino scholars. I encourage you to become agents of social change and transformation for the Philippines and to become goodwill ambassadors for the partnership and friendship between the EU and the Philippines,” the Ambassador said.