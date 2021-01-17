The MDBC invites to an online Malaysian Business Briefing event on 22 January

Malaysian Danish Business Council invites to a business briefing on January 22, 2021 that will help you to get a better insight into Malaysia’s current state of parliament, understand the impact of lockdown on foreign industry and what to expect from the impending vaccination program.

The Parliament Series is organised by Malaysian Danish Business Council in collaboration with Vriens & Partners, EUROCHAM Malaysia and Bilateral European Chambers.

Chatham House Rule:

The event as well all material are subject to Chatham House Rule: Participants are free to use the information received, but neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speaker(s), nor that of any other participant, may be revealed.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

We look forward to welcome you to the briefing.

Stay safe and let’s stay connected!