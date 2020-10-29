Jotun Cambodia Ltd is the new member of the EuroCham Cambodia

European Chamber of Commerce Cambodia welcomes the new member on 28 October 2020, that said:

EuroCham Cambodia is pleased to welcome Jotun (Cambodia) Ltd under NordCham Cambodia as a new member this year.

Jotun (Cambodia) Ltd is the exclusive importer and distributor of paints, varnishes, lacquers, anti-fouling paints for boats, ships, oilrigs, antirust products and wood preservations, coatings (in the nature of paint) for buildings, steel structures, ships and oilrigs; or wood-products bearing the Jotun mark in Cambodia.

