EuroCham Cambodia to host training course on Leadership for First Line Managers

The European Chamber of Commerce Cambodia is hosting a two-day training course on Leadership for First Line Managers on 17 and 18 January.

More about the course, EuroCham Cambodia writes:

Becoming a leader that inspires your staff

Did you know the role of the First Line Manager is crucial to the organization’s success?

The First Line Managers are responsible for the team’s performance, making sure customers have a great experience of company products or services and dealing with the demands of their management team too!

Their job entails a wide range of operational, functional, and development areas. The role is without a doubt, pivotal in an organization’s success as they connect organizational vision with the teams that deliver on the ground, every day. First Line Managers must receive the best development to succeed in their role.

On 17th & 18th January from 9 AM till 5 PM, EuroCham is organizing a 2.5day training course on “Leadership for First Line Managers” that will help participants acquire the skill they need as the First Line managers.

This training course is specifically designed with First Line managers in mind, focusing on core principles and skills that help managers connect strategy to tactics. The learned skills will help you become a leader that inspires and motivates your staff to be their best. Increase your confidence by gaining a stronger understanding of the realities and challenges of being a manager.

The style of this training is interactive with fun and practical application to allow you to apply leadership skills in a friendly and supportive environment.

Course Objective

After the training, participants will be able to better:

Understand the difference between leadership & management. Gain confidence in leading your team. Understand different communication and working styles. Improve your empathy and listening. Explaining purpose and process to staff. Learning to let go (not/when to micro-manage).

Training Course Details

This training course is spread out with one month break for the participants to practice and implement what they have learned.

Participants will start with a full 2-day training course, followed by a one-month break, and on Day 3 (half day), we will organize a follow-up session where participants can ask questions about specific situations from their experience and contribute to peer sharing and reflection to consolidate learning and practice for the future.

Find more information and sign up here