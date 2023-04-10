EuroCham Laos holds annual general meeting in Vientiane

The European Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Laos (ECCIL EuroCham) recently held its annual general meeting at the Settha Palace hotel in Vientiane to review activities undertaken in 2022 and discuss plans for 2023.

“The year 2022 was quite challenging. Our journey to become a financially self-sustainable ECCIL went through several important changes, most of them to reduce operating expenses,” said Thiane Khamvongsa, Executive Director of EuroCham.

“But we succeeded in significantly improving the Chamber’s performance, improving revenues above expectations, and raising results by more than 30 percent compared to the previous year,” she added.

For 2023, programs like Responsible Business Awards, the Energy Efficiency Competition, a career fair, a Top Executive Meeting, and a mentoring programme for young women entrepreneurs with the EU in Laos were mentioned, according to Vientiane Times.

At the same time, the event was followed by a Laos-Europe Business Networking event to celebrate the ties between the Lao and European Business communities as well as welcoming the Austrian business delegation and the Austrian Ambassador, Mr Wilhelm Maximilian Donko of the Embassy of Austria in Thailand.

Dr Georg Weingartner, the Austrian Commercial Counsellor said that Austria is significantly interested in working with Laos in different sectors, especially in hydropower development.

“…our companies are looking to increase their presence in Laos to further develop the battery of Southeast Asia,” he said.

Source: https://www.vientianetimes.org.la/freeContent/FreeConten2023_ECCIL69.php