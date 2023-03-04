EuroCham Laos launches Luang Prabang chapter

The European Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Laos (EuroCham Laos or ECCIL) officially launched its Luang Prabang chapter and its Hospitality Advocacy Working Group during a networking event by its Platinum Sponsor AIF in February 2023.

The main purpose of the project is to support the growth and outreach of local and foreign businesses in the province, according to Dilip Jesuthasan, Board Member of ECCIL and Director General of Best Telecom.

The AIF Group also introduced their latest venture OneX, an e-commerce marketplace accessible directly in the BCEL One bank app, to the Luang Prabang business community, reported Vientiane Times.

“We were very excited to introduce OneX to the vibrant Luang Prabang community and ECCIL members. Already offering goods from more than 5,000 merchants, access to a user base of over a million users active on BCEL One, and nationwide coverage thanks to the integration of third party logistics services, we strongly believe we can help local businesses supercharge their online footprint while offering a comprehensive online shopping experience to everyone living in Laos,” said Thomas Courrèges, Chief Executive Officer of OneX.

Now, OneX is available in the rest of the country with the aim to help digitalise local MSMEs and enable simple and affordable ecommerce to all.

In addition, the Chamber’s Hospitality Advocacy Working Group was launched as well. “It is a service provided by the Chamber to its members so that they have a forum in which they can address their sector’s needs and common issues,” said ECCIL EuroCham Executive Director, Thiane Khamvongsa.

Source: https://www.vientianetimes.org.la/freeContent/FreeConten2023_European43.php