General news / Hong Kong / Thailand

Hong Kong early organizes Thai Songkran Festival

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by South China Morning Post.

The Thai Songkran Festival was organized in Hong Kong’s Kowloon City district during the past weekend in order to cherish the vibrant cultures of Thailand in the region.

According to Wai Chi-sing, managing director of the Urban Renewal Authority (URA), on Sunday noted that Kowloon City was home to many unique shops selling diverse and affordable goods.

He said restaurants celebrating the local Chaoshan and Thai food cultures, on top of distinctive traditional festivals, had created a unique commercial ecosystem, reported South China Morning Post.

The event was considered to be the first Songkran celebration after three years of the Covid-19 pandemic, therefore, there were many people joining the water splashing traditions before the official festival will begin in Thailand on 13 April-15 April 2023.

Source: https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/society/article/3216467/thailands-songkran-festival-makes-splash-hong-kong-urban-renewal-chief-pledges-preserve-areas-unique

Related posts:

Swedish travel bookings to Thailand increased by 150 percent Pattaya is ready for Songkran Festival in coming April 4,500 daily bus trips during Thailand’s Songkran holidays Pattaya expats concern about traffic during Songkran Festival

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *