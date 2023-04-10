Hong Kong early organizes Thai Songkran Festival

The Thai Songkran Festival was organized in Hong Kong’s Kowloon City district during the past weekend in order to cherish the vibrant cultures of Thailand in the region.

According to Wai Chi-sing, managing director of the Urban Renewal Authority (URA), on Sunday noted that Kowloon City was home to many unique shops selling diverse and affordable goods.

He said restaurants celebrating the local Chaoshan and Thai food cultures, on top of distinctive traditional festivals, had created a unique commercial ecosystem, reported South China Morning Post.

The event was considered to be the first Songkran celebration after three years of the Covid-19 pandemic, therefore, there were many people joining the water splashing traditions before the official festival will begin in Thailand on 13 April-15 April 2023.

Source: https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/society/article/3216467/thailands-songkran-festival-makes-splash-hong-kong-urban-renewal-chief-pledges-preserve-areas-unique