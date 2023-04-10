Automotive / Business in Asia / China / Sweden

Swedish Volvo Cars sales rise 10 percent for the first quarter of 2023

The Swedish automotive brand, Volvo Cars, published its sales report saying that for the first quarter of 2023, the company sales grew up 10 percent compared to the same period last year.

According to the press release, the company showed its sales growth in three different regions including Europe, the United States, and China.

In Europe, Volvo Cars’ sales grew to 72,671 cars, up 12 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Sales in the United States grew by 16 per cent in the first three months of the year to 26,483 cars.

China sales reached 36,457 cars, up 2 per cent in the first quarter compared with the same period last year.

Mainly, the sales growth was led by the company’s fully electric vehicles.

