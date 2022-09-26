EUROCHAM Malaysia HI-Tea session with MITI

EUROCHAM Malaysia is collaborating with the Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) on a Hi-Tea session on 29 September 2022.

A distinguished guest of honor, YBhg Dato’ Sri Norazman Ayob, Deputy Secretary General of MITI, will attend the event in a fireside conversation about MITI’s present policy agenda for 2022 and future goals for 2023.

Find information and registration at: https://app.glueup.com/event/eurocham-malaysia-hi-tea-with-miti-62517/?fbclid=IwAR3VEJDW1ErPy-097kjLmF8mbNJLcALQxW3_FKgpURpSuha30A-7wzO_my8