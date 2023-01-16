Learn more about your educational future at ISKL Open Day 2023

EUROCHAM Malaysia has announced that the International School of Kuala Lumpur (ISKL) is hosting its Open Day on February 22 2023.

The Chamber said the day is a great opportunity to chose your pathway and/or educational approach.

Meet with the Head of School and Divisional Principles, participate in a Q&A session with community members, explore the benefits of ISKL’s curriculum and take a tour at campus lead by the Student Admissions Representatives.

Registrations: https://iskl.openapply.com/events/new?only=opendays&fbclid=IwAR0XtySNcoQXh1g5Dz6PJYEP-44cWO1UIHN_8Tli9Ha1CHxnJbTHYhggXtU

