Community news / Denmark / Estonia / Finland / Iceland / Malaysia / Norway / Sweden

Learn more about your educational future at ISKL Open Day 2023

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
Come and experience the ISKL educational approach at the Open Day this February. Image: EUROCHAM Malaysia

EUROCHAM Malaysia has announced that the International School of Kuala Lumpur (ISKL) is hosting its Open Day on February 22 2023.

The Chamber said the day is a great opportunity to chose your pathway and/or educational approach.

Meet with the Head of School and Divisional Principles, participate in a Q&A session with community members, explore the benefits of ISKL’s curriculum and take a tour at campus lead by the Student Admissions Representatives.

Registrations: https://iskl.openapply.com/events/new?only=opendays&fbclid=IwAR0XtySNcoQXh1g5Dz6PJYEP-44cWO1UIHN_8Tli9Ha1CHxnJbTHYhggXtU

Source: https://www.facebook.com/eurochammy/

Related posts:

Children’s annual iFest held at the International School of Kuala Lumpur EUROCHAM Malaysia HI-Tea session with MITI EUROCHAM Malaysia hosted biomonthly Healthcare Sector Comittee EUROCHAM Malaysia met with CIDB to strengthen industry collaboration

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeannette Sophie Hinrup is a Danish environmental geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *