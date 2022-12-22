Alice Smith School in Malaysia awarded the CASE Circle Excellence Award

On behalf of its fellow member, Alice Smith School, EUROCHAM Malaysia has announced the Alice Smith School Foundation has been awarded the Bronze Award of the CASE Circle of Excellence Award in the category of COVID-related targeted campaigns and appeals.

The school was awarded for the #BuildKindness – Support the Urban Poor fundraising campaign benefitting Kechara Soup Kitchen Malaysia and Alice Smith is the only school to receive recognition in the category alongside reputable universities worldwide.

The #BuildKindness campaign was launched to raise awareness on the need to help eradicate poverty and support vulnerable communities during the pandemic. In partnership with Kechara Soup Kitchen Malaysia (KSK), the goal was to support 25 urban poor families with food sustenance for a year.

CASE’s Circle of Excellence Awards is the premier recognition programme for educational advancement. It celebrates the creative, resourceful, and innovative ways advancement professionals around the globe champion their institutions’ success.

More on CASE and its awards: https://www.case.org/awards/circle-excellence/circle-excellence-award-recipients

Source: https://www.facebook.com/eurochammy/