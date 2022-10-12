EUROCHAM Malaysia on courtesy visit at MDEC

EUROCHAM Malaysia thanks the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) for welcoming and receiving its CEO, Mr. Sven Schneider, together with the EUROCHAM team and delegation in Cyberjaya on 11 of October 2022.

The Chamber expresses how it appreciated an impactful session and insightful meeting in regards to digitalization policies while sharing future collaborative initiatives with EUROCHAM members and creating value for the EU-MY business community.

EUROCHAM thanks a whole list of representatives from MDEC and esteemed members of EUROCHAM. Find the list here: https://www.facebook.com/eurochammy and here: https://www.eurocham.my/news/?pagedetail=4147