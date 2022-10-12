Community news / Norway / Thailand

Meet the Norwegian Ambassador to Bangkok

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce (TNCC) is to organize the “TNCC Meets the Norwegian Ambassador” along with Team Norway in Bangkok to formally welcome H.E. Ambassador Mrs Astrid Emilie Helle, the new Norwegian Ambassador to Thailand and Cambodia.

The event will take place on Monday, 7 November 2022 at 6 PM to 9 PM, at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok.

Ambassador Astrid is to share key focus areas of the Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok as well as answering questions during the Q & A section from participants.

Plus, TNCC will also share the chamber’s activities and collaboration with the embassy.

To attend, please register here.

