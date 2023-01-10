EUROCHAM Malaysia welcomed new member Asiance Sdn Bhd

EUROCHAM Malaysia has welcomed a new member – Asiance Sdn Bhd.

Asiance Sdn. Bhd. is a consulting and trading firm and was registrated in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2022. It attempts to bridge East and West business worlds and believes in the ASEAN potential now and in the future both as a new source of growth for exporting companies and as a serious alternative to China and India as a manufacturing hub.

Mr. Germain Thomas, the Managing Director, has 15 years of business experience in Southeast Asia in various sectors such as construction, building materials, engineering, facilities management and industry.

EUROCHAM Malaysia said it is excited to have Asiance’s esteemed organisation as a part of its EU-MY business community and looks forward working together to bolster future and stronger business alliances.

Read more about Asiance here: https://www.asiance.com.my/?fbclid=IwAR18XFVAtkvYt__IAuSmeb4MIVc80UnFb_Aq1rCU-pYM0BjDA8oBSdpS12s

Source: https://www.facebook.com/eurochammy/