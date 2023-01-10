Danish Michelin-awarded noma to close down and reinvent itself. Again.

On Monday, Danish Michelin-awarded restaurant, noma, announced its closing at the end of 2024 saying it will begin a new chapter.

Online media, Yahoo News, reported the restaurant will reinvent itself as a food laboratory and plans to transform into a giant lab – a test kitchen working with food innovations and the development of new flavors.

No doubt deliberately, there have always existed some kind of exceptionality and uncommonness around noma.

The name is an abbreviation of the Danish words “nordisk” (Nordic) and “mad” (food), not capitalizing its name. In 2003, the restaurant opened in Central Copenhagen only to close down in 2016 and reopening two years later in an outer neighborhood of Copenhagen close to Christiania and Holmen.

During the pandemic, noma was forced to close for six months during which it reinvented itself as a burger- and wine bar.

The restaurant has continuously ranked among the top 10 on the list of “the World’s 50 Best Restaurants” taking second place in 2019 and first place for three years in a row from 2010 to 2012 and again in 2021.

Although not defining itself as a restaurant, noma will still be serving guests as it promises to organize pop-up restaurants from time to time both in Copenhagen and abroad.

From 15 March to 20 May 2023, noma will open for two months in Tokyo.

Source: https://sg.news.yahoo.com/top-restaurant-noma-close-end-123444730.html