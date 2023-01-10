Tap into unlimited fields of inspiration at DABS Coffee Meeting 2023

Danish Business Association Singapore (DABS) has announced its DABS Coffee Meeting 2023 “Holistic Leadership to Thrive in the Future” to be held on 19 January 2023.

The association said the meeting could not be more relevant if you wish to start 2023 with new eyes and possibilities.

The ability to make wise and rapid decisions in fast changing environments and create innovative solutions is our biggest challenge to thrive and create a prosperous future for all. According to DABS, to do so, we need to understand the new rules of the game of life on Earth. Heart over head. The power of heartful and wise decisions.

The talk is delivered by modern oracle Nathalie Coral Lepeltier and gives attendees a possibility to learn how to tap into unlimited fields of inspiration and to find hidden, although impactful and creative, solutions.

For additional information and registration: https://www.dabs-singapore.com/new-events/hzn5mcwe8behnt6-dhe27-hfjjs-a8as9?fbclid=IwAR161gKZ-1CGX-Mrq5_RBC_jUrlWfyurWoele3e9-jkpSdAStTKW0unXF34

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DABSingapore/