EUROCHAM Malaysia successfully executed Hi-Tea Session with MITI

Eurocham Malaysia reports the event “Hi-Tea session with MITI” to have been successfully executed.

The session was brought to life in a collaboration with the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) and Novartis Malaysia Pharmaceuticals while distinguished guest of honor, Dato´ Sri Norazman Ayob, Deputy Secretary General of MITI also attended.

The session featured an opening speech by EUROCHAM Malaysia Deputy Chairman, Mr. Luciano Pezzotta, and a keynote speech of distinguished guest of honour Dato’ Sri Norazman Ayob of MITI, who provided an insight on the ever-growing industry. Dr. Mohamed Elwaki, Country President of Novartis Corporation, then gave a profound speech to kickstart the session.

Dato’ Sri Norazman Ayob of MITI later joined a fireside chat with EUROCHAM CEO, Mr. Sven Schneider, giving members and guests the opportunity to experience a discussion of the EU Digital Strategy on digital inclusion and sovereignty, and ethical use of innovative technologies for smooth interactions between people, processes, data and technology.

EUROCHAM Malaysia thanks its main sponsor, Novartis Malaysia, for hosting the event and guests for attending. EUROCHAM hopes to facilitate similar events in the future to strengthen the EU-MY business community and connect members with relevant government agencies and ministries.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/eurochammy/