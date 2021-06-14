EuroCham Philippines grants H&M Circular Economy Award

The European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) recently awarded Swedish fashion giant H&M with the Circular Economy Award during the ECCP 2021 Europa Awards hosted in the Philippines.

The ECCP Europa Awards was aimed at promoting and recognizing companies with exceptional performance and contributions in promoting sustainability in line with global standards and the Philippine Development Plan.

For over four decades, the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines has developed ties with the Philippine government and has actively advocated for reforms to make the Philippines a more competitive destination for local and foreign investments. Moreover, the Chamber has been deeply involved in sustainability-related advocacies covering energy, water management, and circular economy, among others.

The Embassy of Sweden in Manila congratulated H&M on their win with the following statement:

“H&M continues to lead the change towards circular fashion while being locally relevant by adopting a circular business model. This enables the company to offer goods while maintaining ecological and social costs at a minimum.”