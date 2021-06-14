Nordic countries push for carbon neutrality in Yangtze River Delta Region

The General Consul of Finland in Shanghai participated in the International Forum on Accelerating Carbon Neutrality in the Yangtze River Delta Region, Shanghai, on 10 June. Pasi Hellman highlighted the Nordic region’s support for accelerating carbon neutrality in the Yangtze River Delta Region.

Consul General Pasi Hellman pointed out in his opening remarks that international cooperation is needed to achieve the necessary results. No country can solve global challenges alone. For example, many interesting Nordic solutions can be scaled up and replicated in the Yangtze River Delta Region, such as solutions in green buildings, waste treatment, renewable energy, and many more.

The International Forum on Accelerating Carbon Neutrality in the Yangtze River Delta Region was held in Shanghai on 10 June. The forum was hosted by World Resources Institute and supported by the Consulate Generals of Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden in Shanghai and the Embassy of Iceland in Beijing.

The aim was to bring together provinces and cities within the Yangtze River Delta region and Nordic countries to learn from each other’s experiences and to explore solutions for a greener economy together. The event was initiated by the Nordic climate ambassadors who also participated online, as did many other stakeholders in the Nordic capitals.