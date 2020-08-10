EuroCham Vietnam’s annual Gala Dinner 2020 set for 30 October 2020

Norcham Vietnam, on behalf of EuroCham Vietnam, has announced the date for the annual Gala Dinner to be 30 October 2020.

The EuroCham Gala Dinner 2020 is one of EuroCham’s biggest events of the year.

The event will take place at the Reverie Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City, and will bring hundreds of EuroCham members, business leaders, investors and diplomats together for an extraordinary evening of fine food and wine, live music, entertainment, and the third annual business awards.

The previous Gala Dinner Parties from 2018-19 had been sold out fast, to avoid disappointment, it is recommend to reserve your table early.

