Denmark launches organization to lift creative industries to global levels

The Government of Denmark has launched ‘Creative Denmark’ as a new not-for-profit organisation working to promote international awareness of Danish creative strongholds. Creative Denmark is expected to have the capability and credibility to support and connect Denmark’s creative industries to the global level.

The partnership is founded by a number of strong public and private partners namely the Ministry of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, the Danish Chamber of Commerce, the Confederation of Danish Industry and Realdania.

