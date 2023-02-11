Swedish Ambassador visits farm in Philippines

The Swedish Ambassador, Annika Thunborg, visited the Sunnyville Farm in Barangay Pasong Tamo, Quezon City in the Philippines on Friday, 10 February 2023.

Quezon City Mayor, Joy Belmonte, accompanied the Swedish delegation, which consisted of sixteen people from different fields and industries in Sweden, according to Manila Bulletin.

The Swedish team was presented with the hydroponics park, how to grow and harvest salad line vegetables, modern equipment used, and the animals the farm has.

As a 1.2 hectare urban farm cultivated by thirty-five farmers, all harvested vegetables from Sunnyville Farmare are always shared with people in its community.

Sunnyville manager Pocholo Bonifacio also said that the farm products were served as an aid in Quezon City during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic as well.

Source: https://mb.com.ph/2023/02/10/swedish-ambassador-visits-qc-farm/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=swedish-ambassador-visits-qc-farm