Explosive growth in value of Norwegian seafood exports in July 

4 August 2021 – The value of Norwegian seafood exports amounted to NOK 9.5 billion in July which is an increase of NOK 1.6 billion, or 21 percent, compared to July 2020, the Norwegian Seafood Council announces in this press release.

Tom-Jørgen Gangsø, Director of Market Insight and Market Access with the Norwegian Seafood Council elaborates, “Measured by value, this July is the best ever for Norwegian seafood exports. Salmon continues its growth trajectory from June, while we have also experienced a sharp increase in exports of snow crab and king crab.”

So far this year, seafood exports totaled NOK 63.3 billion, which is a whopping 9 percent over the same period last year. “There are fewer restrictions related to the pandemic in several markets this summer compared to last year. This has a positive effect on the demand for healthy, sustainable, and tasty seafood from Norway,” says TomJørgen Gangsø.

Growth in salmon exports

• 103,100 tonnes of salmon were exported worth NOK 6.9 billion in July.

• Export volume increased by 10 percent.

• Export value increased by NOK 1.3 billion, or 24 percent, compared to July last year.

• Poland, Denmark, and France were the largest markets for Norwegian salmon in July.

“We have never seen a stronger July month for salmon exports, either in volume or value. Increased tourism and a gradual reopening of the restaurant sector have increased demand for salmon compared to July last year,” says Paul Aandahl, Seafood Analyst with the Norwegian Seafood Council. “China has been the most significant growth market for salmon in July, but this must be compared to a relatively weak July month last year,” Aandahl continues.

Read the full release from the Norwegian Seafood Council with more on the matter here