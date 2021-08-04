NordCham PH moves to a new location in Makati City

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines is moving to a new location. Their office is now located at 7/F Unit B, 8 Rockwell Drive, Rockwell Center, Makati City 1200.

NordCham PH aims at promoting Nordic Values that include sustainability, innovation, openness, equality, and trust and building a vibrant and prosperous community through business partnerships between the Nordic Region and the Philippines.

The chamber writes in a recent update that although they have shifted into hybrid working in the light of the pandemic, they continue to thrive and build a vibrant and prosperous community.